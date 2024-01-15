Women’s Wrestling Competes at North Central College Open

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team placed 9th at the North Central College Women’s Open.

The Mountaineers traveled to Naperville, Illinois, to compete in the North Central College Women’s Open, hosted by North Central College.

As a team, Schreiner Women’s Wrestling finished in 9th place out of over 30 teams competing and over 300 women wrestling.

The individual standouts for the Mountaineers were junior, Odelia Lopez, who finished 3rd in the 101 weight class bracket, freshman, Azana King, who finished 4th in the 155 weight class bracket, and junior, Symphanie Sampson, who finished 8th in the 191 weight class bracket.

“It was a bittersweet weekend, but not one without its merits and notes to tweak and move forward from. The girls battled hard and picked up the pace. Recovery and film review is going to make all the difference here as well. They should be proud though, they beat some tough schools and opponents and made some solid rivals.” – Tarkyia Mensah, Head Women’s Wrestling Coach

Results

Schedule