AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Competes at North Central College Open

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team placed 9th at the North Central College Women’s Open.

The Mountaineers traveled to Naperville, Illinois, to compete in the North Central College Women’s Open, hosted by North Central College.

As a team, Schreiner Women’s Wrestling finished in 9th place out of over 30 teams competing and over 300 women wrestling.

The individual standouts for the Mountaineers were junior, Odelia Lopez, who finished 3rd in the 101 weight class bracket, freshman, Azana King, who finished 4th in the 155 weight class bracket, and junior, Symphanie Sampson, who finished 8th in the 191 weight class bracket.

“It was a bittersweet weekend, but not one without its merits and notes to tweak and move forward from. The girls battled hard and picked up the pace. Recovery and film review is going to make all the difference here as well. They should be proud though, they beat some tough schools and opponents and made some solid rivals.” – Tarkyia Mensah, Head Women’s Wrestling Coach

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%