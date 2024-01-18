Women’s Wrestling Competes at Tornado Open

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Bristol, Tennessee, to compete in the Tornado Open.

Since last appearing in the tournament last season, the Tornado Open brackets had almost doubled in size, increasing the talent and expectations. The Mountaineers traveled with eight members of the wrestling team and finished with four of them finishing in the top six of their respective weight classes.

Junior Odelia Lopez took home 1st place in the 101 weight class with a 3-0 decision over the opponent she lost to in the previous year. Freshman Ileah Brown finished in 4th place in the 123 weight class after putting together a strong effort throughout the tournament and having to wrestle the same opponent twice for her last match. Junior Lexys Basurto (130 weight class) and senior Jaia Ashley (116 weight class) both finished top six in their bracket after going 2-2 & 3-2 respectively.

“As I love to say, ‘iron sharpens iron’. With every match and every event, we’re conquering our mountains- like the mountaineers we are. It’s challenging yet fun, to see who they become once they hit the other side. This was a good weekend! Keep supporting us, we’re not done yet!” – Tarkyia Mensah, Head Women’s Wrestling Coach

Results

Schedule