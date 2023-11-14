Women’s Wrestling Competes at Viking Open

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to compete in the Viking Open, hosted by Carl Alberts State College.

As a team the Mountaineers finished in 4th place out of 12 total teams competing and picked up key wins over St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) opponents, Lyons College and University of Ozarks.

At the individual level, Schreiner saw strong performances in multiple weight classes. Odelia Lopez continued her winning streak by taking home first place in the 101 weight class, Jaia Ashley took home second place at 116, Ileah Brown took home third place at 123, Azana King and Victoria Craft both took home fourth place at 155 and 170, and Symphanie Sampson took home fifth place at 191.

“It was a long weekend, but the girls stuck with it. Shout out to Odelia Lopez, our Jr 101 pounder. She always has a great attitude, leads by example, and stays supporting her teammates and giving solid advice. On top of that, she’s kept her winning streak strong again this weekend.” – Tarkyia Mensah, Head Women’s Wrestling Coach

