Women’s Wrestling Defeats Carl Alberts State College 29-17

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team won their dual against Carl Alberts State College 29-17.

The Mountaineers traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to take on the Vikings from Carl Alberts State College in a non-conference dual.

Schreiner put out a strong lineup against the Vikings and surpased their previous results against the team from last season.

In what was just their third dual of the season, the Mountaineers continued to show steady improvement as they picked up points in multiple matchups in route to a 29-17 win over the Vikings.

Leading the scoring effort for Schreiner was Ileah Brown (123) who won her matchup against Rachel Dismuke (Fall 1:42), Victoria Craft (170) who won her matchup against Izzy Pack (Fall 2:42), Odelia Lopez (101) who won her matchup against Calli Connally (TF 20-2 2:00), and Jaia Ashley (116) who won her matchup against Kaylee Campbell (TF 19-9 2:56).

“I couldn’t be more proud. We hit the road early in the morning and wrestled that same day. The girls took care of business and stood their ground against a tough line up. We have a lot of respect for JUCO schools and we have a good relationship with that team. We only make each other better. It was a lot of fun and good action, we came to battle and did just that.” – Head Women’s Wrestling Coach, Tarkyia Mensah

Up next, Schreiner Women’s Wrestling will head to Denton, Texas, for a Tri-Dual against Texas Womens & Chadron.

Results

Schedule