Women’s Wrestling Defeats Texas Woman’s University 21-20

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Woman’s Wrestling team won their home dual against Texas Woman’s University 21-20.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference dual against the Pioneers from Texas Woman’s University.

Schreiner opened up the dual (after a double forfeit in the 101 weight class) with a win by Odelia Lopez at 109 (Fall 3:50) and a win by Jaia Ashley at 116 (Forfeit). Following those two matchups though, the Pioneers would go on a run, winning the 123, 130, 136, and 143 matchups, putting the total team score at 18-10 in favor of Texas Woman’s University.

However, with their backs against the wall, the Mountaineers found a way to come through in the clutch. Azana King would swing momentum back to Schreiner with a win at 155 (Dec 9-7), picking up 3 points, followed by Jadine Mata getting the win at 170 (TF 21-10 5:24).

Finally, with the total team score at 20-17 in favor of the Pioneers, Symphanie Sampson would get the clutch performance needed by the Mountaineers as she won her matchup at 191 with another Tech Fall (TF 12-0 2:36), picking up 4 more points and giving the Mountaineers the 21-20 come-from-behind win over Texas Woman’s University.

Results

Schedule