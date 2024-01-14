Women’s Wrestling Defeats Wayland Baptist University 26-22

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team won their road dual against Wayland Baptist University 26-22.

The Mountaineers traveled to Plainview, Texas, for their road dual against the Pioneers from Wayland Baptist University.

In what ended up being a highly competive back-and-forth dual, Schreiner would pick up the win with a clutch performance in the 191 matchup. Junior Symphanie Sampson would pull off the upset with a pin on Wayland Baptist’s Payton Sholander (currently ranked 14th in NAIA) to get the 26-22 win for the Mountaineers.

“Going against a team like Wayland, we know that they are well coached, so seeing them in this part of the season was a good match up to remind us why we do what we do. It was great being an alumnus for Wayland and wining in their house. They keep us honest and make us better.” – Takyia Mensah, Head Women’s Wrestling Coach

