Women’s Wrestling Defends Their SILAC Title

February 14th, 2025

Clarksville, AR

SLIAC Championship Recap

After an exciting day of wrestling, the Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team has emerged as the defending SLIAC Champions! The Mountaineers were also honored with the Team Sportsmanship Award. In addition, Jania Dunigan (131) was recognized as Freshman of the Year, and Coaches Tarkyia Mensah and Troy Jewell were once again voted Coaching Staff of the Year.

Team Placement: Conference Champions

Individual Placements:

103 lbs : Odelia Lopez – 1st

110 lbs: Prestejah Yockeman – 1st

117 lbs : Jaia Ashely – 1st | Marianela Garcia – 2nd

124 lbs : Lexys Basurto – 1st | Ileah Brown – 2nd | Kira Bufford – 3rd

160 lbs : Scarlett Snodgrass – 1st

Standout Wrestler:

Symphanie Sampson (180 lbs) was the standout performer of the day! After placing 2nd last year, Sampson faced Lyon College in the finals for 1st place, a rematch with the wrestler who had beaten her just a month earlier. Sampson rose to the occasion, securing a dominant 6-1 victory in a decisive match.

Coach’s Comment:

We couldn’t be prouder of the girls. They listen well, work hard, and believe in what we see in them. They pulled together and understood that each bout matters in the long run. The ladies showed focus and growth! They’re showing that they’re just about ready for Regionals this coming weekend.