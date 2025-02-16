Women’s Wrestling Defends Their SILAC Title

AD
February 14th, 2025
Clarksville, AR
SLIAC Championship Recap
After an exciting day of wrestling, the Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team has emerged as the defending SLIAC Champions! The Mountaineers were also honored with the Team Sportsmanship Award. In addition, Jania Dunigan (131) was recognized as Freshman of the Year, and Coaches Tarkyia Mensah and Troy Jewell were once again voted Coaching Staff of the Year.
Team Placement: Conference Champions
Individual Placements:
103 lbs: Odelia Lopez – 1st
110 lbs: Prestejah Yockeman – 1st
117 lbs: Jaia Ashely – 1st | Marianela Garcia – 2nd
- 124 lbs: Lexys Basurto – 1st | Ileah Brown – 2nd | Kira Bufford – 3rd
- 131 lbs: Jania Dunigan – 1st | Sierra Snodgrass – 3rd
- 138 lbs: Brooke Wieczorek – 3rd
145 lbs: Azana King – 1st | Alexis Bailey – 3rd
- 160 lbs: Scarlett Snodgrass – 1st
- 180 lbs: Symphanie Sampson – 1st
207 lbs: Natalie Espinoza – 2nd
Standout Wrestler:
Symphanie Sampson (180 lbs) was the standout performer of the day! After placing 2nd last year, Sampson faced Lyon College in the finals for 1st place, a rematch with the wrestler who had beaten her just a month earlier. Sampson rose to the occasion, securing a dominant 6-1 victory in a decisive match.
Coach’s Comment:
We couldn’t be prouder of the girls. They listen well, work hard, and believe in what we see in them. They pulled together and understood that each bout matters in the long run. The ladies showed focus and growth! They’re showing that they’re just about ready for Regionals this coming weekend.
