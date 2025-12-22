Women’s Wrestling Dominates Adrian And Colby Duals

Results from the Dual tournament today.
The Mountaineers went 4-2 on the day, wrestling more duals than any team in the tournament.
SU 34 – Delaware State 15
SU 29 – D’ Youville 15
SU 9 (backups) – Aurora 36
SU 28 – Tiffin 19
SU 20 – Sacred Heart 29
SU 39 (backups) – Sienna Heights 9
Highlights,
SU True freshman 103lb, Jackie Sanchez, after going up 8–0, wins by fall over returning the All American of Sacred Heart (d1)
Jackie also stayed within six points of the #6 ranked wrestler in the country, at the weight class, Who is a junior, two-time national qualifier, and top 10 national finisher.
SU Junior , Natalia Morales pins last year’s 5th place NAIA all American, now a Delaware State University transfer.
Natalia also went 4-1 on the day.
SU sophomore, Jania Dunigan goes undefeated, 4–0 in today’s duals.
The Mountaineers go 4–0 at the Dust Bowl Duals, Colby, Kansas.
They were led by freshman 124 Gideon Sanchez , and junior, Natalia Morales who both went 4–0 on the day, as well as sophomore Jania Dunigan, who went 3–0.
TheMountaineers also wrestled three different 103 pounders, Jackie Sanchez, Mia Brown, and Kyndall Jeanes ,all getting wins. They also Started six freshmen, rotating in, eight total.
Senior Mountaineer,Morgan Pinzon, who has been on IR for the last three seasons, wrestled her first college match, verse Iowa Lakes, and managed to get the tech fall.
The team’s dual record goes to 8–2 on the season.
They will pick back up tomorrow, at the Dust Bowl Individual tournament.
SU 43 -Colby College 13
SU 48 – Northern Oklahoma 18
SU 51 – Iowa Lakes 12
SU 40 – Murray State 19