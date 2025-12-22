AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Dominates Adrian And Colby Duals

todayDecember 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Results from the Dual tournament today. 

The Mountaineers went 4-2 on the day, wrestling more duals than any team in the tournament.

SU 34 – Delaware State  15 

SU 29 – D’ Youville 15

SU 9 (backups) – Aurora 36

SU 28 – Tiffin 19

SU 20 – Sacred Heart 29

SU 39 (backups) – Sienna Heights 9

Highlights,

SU True freshman 103lb, Jackie Sanchez, after going up 8–0, wins by  fall over returning the All American of  Sacred Heart (d1) 

Jackie also stayed within six points of the  #6 ranked wrestler in the country, at the weight class, Who is a junior, two-time national qualifier, and top 10 national finisher. 

SU Junior , Natalia Morales pins  last year’s 5th place NAIA all American, now  a Delaware State University transfer. 

Natalia also went 4-1 on the day.

SU sophomore, Jania Dunigan goes undefeated, 4–0 in today’s duals. 

The Mountaineers go 4–0 at the Dust Bowl Duals, Colby, Kansas.

They were led by freshman 124 Gideon Sanchez , and junior, Natalia Morales who both went 4–0 on the day, as well as sophomore Jania Dunigan, who went 3–0. 

TheMountaineers also wrestled three different 103 pounders, Jackie Sanchez, Mia Brown, and Kyndall Jeanes ,all  getting wins. They also Started six freshmen, rotating in, eight total.

Senior Mountaineer,Morgan Pinzon, who has been on IR for the last three seasons, wrestled her first college match, verse Iowa Lakes, and managed to get the tech fall.

The team’s dual record goes to 8–2 on the season.

They will pick back up tomorrow, at the Dust Bowl Individual tournament.

SU 43 -Colby College 13

SU 48 – Northern Oklahoma 18

SU 51 – Iowa Lakes 12

SU 40 – Murray State 19

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Volleyball Makes History, But Falls Short of Conference Title

Quarterfinals: Schreiner secured an opening set win, 25-20, closing the frame on a 5-2 run to take a 1-0 lead into the second set. Both teams hit an identical .238, with LeTourneau finishing with 16 kills to 14 for Schreiner in the set. The Mountaineers took a 2-0 lead going […]

todayDecember 22, 2025

Sports News

Mountaineers Earn Weekend Split, Take Down Colorado College in Five

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, and HOUSTON, Texas — The Schreiner University volleyball team capped another strong SCAC weekend with a split on the road, highlighted by a thrilling five-set victory over Colorado College before narrowly falling to St. Thomas. On Friday, the Mountaineers outlasted Colorado College 3-2 (25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11) in […]

todayDecember 22, 2025

AD
0%