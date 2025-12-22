Women’s Wrestling Dominates Adrian And Colby Duals

AD

Results from the Dual tournament today.

The Mountaineers went 4-2 on the day, wrestling more duals than any team in the tournament.

SU 34 – Delaware State 15

SU 29 – D’ Youville 15

SU 9 (backups) – Aurora 36

SU 28 – Tiffin 19

SU 20 – Sacred Heart 29

SU 39 (backups) – Sienna Heights 9

Highlights,

SU True freshman 103lb, Jackie Sanchez, after going up 8–0, wins by fall over returning the All American of Sacred Heart (d1)

Jackie also stayed within six points of the #6 ranked wrestler in the country, at the weight class, Who is a junior, two-time national qualifier, and top 10 national finisher.

SU Junior , Natalia Morales pins last year’s 5th place NAIA all American, now a Delaware State University transfer.

Natalia also went 4-1 on the day.

SU sophomore, Jania Dunigan goes undefeated, 4–0 in today’s duals.