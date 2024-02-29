Women’s Wrestling Finishes 3rd at Regionals

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Denton, Texas, to compete in their Regionals tournament, hosted by Texas Womans University.

Schreiner competed in Region VI, which was held in Denton, Texas, where the Mountaineers, the inaugural SLIAC Champions, finished 3rd in their regional with 113.0 points and had five wrestlers qualify for nationals.

National Qualifiers

Up Next

The five Schreiner Women’s Wrestling national qualifiers will head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the NCWWC Nationals.

Results

Schedule