Women’s Wrestling Finishes 4th at Falcon Invite

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team finished in 4th place at the Falcon Invitational tournament in Park City, Kansas.

The Mountaineers traveled to Park City, Kansas, to compete in the Falcon Invitational tournament, hosted by Friends University.

As a team, Schreiner Women’s Wrestling finished in fourth place with a total score of 81 points (1 point away from tying for third place). However, the real highlights came at the individual level as the Mountaineers finished with two 1st place finishers, one 2nd place finisher, and one 4th place finisher.

Schreiner Women’s Wrestling Individual Standouts

From a 12th place finish and having no one finish in 1st place at last year’s tournament, this year the team placed 4th, earned two 1st place finishes, a 2nd place finish, and a top four placer.

“I could talk about my kids for hours, so to keep this short I’ll choose one, and give a tournament shoutout to Jaia Ashley. From a 4th place last year, to a 2nd place finish this year she keeps growing and getting better. We can’t keep her off the mats and she’s becoming a real student of the sport – she’s an irreplaceable presence and teammate.” – Head Coach, Tarkyia Mensah

