Women’s Wrestling Picked 4th in SLIAC Preseason Coaches Poll

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team was picked 4th in the SLIAC Preseason Coaches Poll.

Now entering their first season as affiliate members of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC), the Mountaineers were picked 4th in the SLIAC Preseason Coaches Poll.

From St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

“Shreiner University, an affiliate member of the SLIAC, was picked 4th. Wrestling Director Troy Jewell and Head Coach Tarkyia Mensah lead a program that was established in 2018. Victoria Craft, a senior, and Odelia Lopez, a junior, give the program a pair of returning national qualifiers.”

To read the full SLIAC article (Click Here)