Women’s wrestling recap of the Adrain Dual Torunament.

AD

Saturday November 9th,

For this 24-25 competition schedule we kicked off with one of the toughest tournaments offered this season. A 2-day tournament over at Adrian College, in Michigan.

Saturday, we ended the Adrian Dual tournament with combative 2-2 finish.

1) First up was Gannon University and it was a hard-fought dual. It came down to criteria, for the tie breaker where Gannon broke out as the winners in a 22-22 match up.

2) Utilizing the bitter loss, we bounced back and toppled the #10 Aurora University with a 30-14 victory.

3) Following up, and in similar fashion we came out on top against Siena Heights finishing 38-10.

4) Our final dual was against North Central College, an All-American team. The dual ended in their favor at 41-5 but it was great for our ladies to see where they can close the gap and to measure their skill set against the best. Wrestling the previous National Champions helped our young team grow. We didn’t back down; we scored on some and got on the board.

Dual tournament: 2-2

L) Gannon 22-22 (tie breaker: pins 5v4)

W) Aurora 30-14

W) Siena Heights 38-10

L) North Central 41-5

Sunday November 10th,

The Adrian Invite brought out some of the best in the country and proved to be a challenging but rewarding experience – with a large turnout to match. With a couple of weight classes having more than 32 girls in their brackets.

The girls continued to show their growth and development throughout the day. They were coachable, resilient and we had a good time. Before we knew it, we finished the major tournament with a top 4 finish out of 30 teams. The only ones to place above us were #1 King University, #3 North Central College and #4 McKendree University.