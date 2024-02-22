Women’s Wrestling Wins SLIAC Championship

Feb. 17, 2024-KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Eureka, Illinois, to compete in the inaugural St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Women’s Wrestling Championships.
In their first season as members of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) the Mountaineers have been crowned the 2024 conference champions.
Schreiner entered the championship round even with hosts, Eureka College, with 123 team points. However, the Mountaineers got it done in the clutch, winning five of six championship matches head-to-head.
Schreiner would finish the day with 8 total pinfalls and an overall record of 28-5.
Individual Medalists
(101) Odelia Lopez – Champion
(116) Jaia Ashley – Champion
(123) Ileah Brown – Champion
(130) Lexys Basurto – Champion
(155) Azana King – Champion
(170) Jadine Mata – Champion
(191) Symphanie Sampson – 2nd Place
(123) Kira Bufford – 3rd Place
(143) Maya Khabbaz – 3rd Place
All-Conference
Schreiner would also cap off the day by receiving two All-Conference awards and ten All-Conference team selections:
- Jadine Mata (Freshman / El Paso, TX) was named the 2024 SLIAC Women’s Wrestling Newcomer of the Year.
- Tarkyia Mensah & Troy Jewell were named the 2024 SLIAC Women’s Wrestling Coaching Staff of the Year.
- Odelia Lopez (Junior / Corpus Christi, TX) was named First Team All-Conference.
- Jaia Ashley (Senior / Cypress, TX) was named First Team All-Conference.
- Ileah Brown (Freshman / Lewisville, TX) was named First Team All-Conference.
- Lexys Basurto (Junior / El Paso, TX) was named First Team All-Conference.
- Azana King (Freshman / Bedford, TX) was named First Team All-Conference.
- Jadine Mata (Freshman / El Paso, TX) was named First Team All-Conference.
- Symphanie Sampson (Junior / Cibolo, TX) was named Second Team All-Conference.
- Kira Bufford (Freshman / Katy, TX) was named Third Team All-Conference.
- Maya Khabbaz (Freshman / Pflugerville, TX) was named Third Team All-Conference.
- Symphanie Sampson was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.
The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Denton, Texas, to compete at Regionals.
