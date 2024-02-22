Women’s Wrestling Wins SLIAC Championship

AD

Feb. 17, 2024-KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Eureka, Illinois, to compete in the inaugural St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Women’s Wrestling Championships.

In their first season as members of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) the Mountaineers have been crowned the 2024 conference champions.

Schreiner entered the championship round even with hosts, Eureka College, with 123 team points. However, the Mountaineers got it done in the clutch, winning five of six championship matches head-to-head.

Schreiner would finish the day with 8 total pinfalls and an overall record of 28-5.

Individual Medalists

(101) Odelia Lopez – Champion

(116) Jaia Ashley – Champion

(123) Ileah Brown – Champion

(130) Lexys Basurto – Champion

(155) Azana King – Champion

(170) Jadine Mata – Champion

(191) Symphanie Sampson – 2nd Place

(123) Kira Bufford – 3rd Place

(143) Maya Khabbaz – 3rd Place

All-Conference

Schreiner would also cap off the day by receiving two All-Conference awards and ten All-Conference team selections:

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Denton, Texas, to compete at Regionals.

Results

Schedule