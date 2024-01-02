AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“Wonka” rings in the new year with $29.5 million box office weekend

todayJanuary 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros.

Wonka sweetened its North American box office haul with an additional $22.7 million between Friday and Sunday, and is expected to reach an estimated $29.5 million for the long New Year’s weekend. That brings the Timothée Chalamet-led movie’s three-week domestic gross to $140.2 million and around $400 million worldwide.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom took second place, grabbing an $18.3 million over the three-day weekend and an estimated $23.5 million from Friday through Monday, bringing its two-week domestic haul to $81.8 million and $250 million globally. The first Aquaman movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide, a figure the new film isn’t expected to touch.

Third place belonged to Universal and Illumination’s animated adventure Migration, which delivered $17 million between Friday and Sunday and is expected to earn $22 million over the long holiday weekend, bringing its two-week North American tally $59.1 million. Migration has earned $100 million worldwide.

The Color Purple landed in fourth place, taking in an estimated $11.7 million over the three-day weekend and an estimated $14.8 million through Monday. Its domestic total now stands at $47.1 million.

Anyone but You, starring Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell, rounded out the top five, collecting $8.7 million for the three-day weekend and an estimated $11 million over the four-day. Its North American tally now stands at $27.1 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%