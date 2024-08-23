AD
Entertainment News

Would you like shows with that? Chick-fil-A reportedly looking to cook up a streaming platform

todayAugust 23, 2024

The popular franchise Chick-fil-A is reportedly cooking up plans for its own streaming platform. 

ABC Audio’s request for comment has yet to be answered, but Deadline says the company is investing in family-friendly programming with the intention of using it to populate its own streaming service. 

The trade notes the company has tapped Top Gear and The X Factor veteran Brian Gibson to acquire programming, including a gameshow and other unscripted programming — but scripted fare and animation are also on the table. 

But will any shows be available on Sundays?

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

