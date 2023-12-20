WPVI news helicopter crashes in New Jersey, 2 killed

Piccell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A local news helicopter operated by Philadelphia ABC station WPVI crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area in New Jersey, killing two people on board, the station said.

A pilot and photographer were on board Chopper 6 when it crashed in Washington Township, WPVI reported.

The pilot, 67-year-old Monroe Smith, and the photographer, 45-year-old Christopher Dougherty, were both killed in the crash, WPVI said.

The two were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore, WPVI said. The station said they had been members of the news team for years.

The New Jersey State Park Service received reports that the helicopter was missing at 10:50 p.m., said George Fedorczyk, chief of the New Jersey State Park Police. At 12:02 a.m., an officer found a debris field, he said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy offered his condolences on social media on Wednesday.