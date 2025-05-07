AD
Rev Rock Report

Writers hired to pen Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

todayMay 7, 2025

The writers of Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles have just been revealed.

Variety reports that three writers have been hired for the four films: Jez Butterworth, whose resume includes Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow and SpectrePeter Straughan, who won the Oscar this year for writing Conclave; and Jack Thorne, a BAFTA and Tony Award winner who wrote the 2020 film Enola Holmes and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view. They will star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

