AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

WWE says ‘WresteMania XL’ was the highest-grossing event in company history

todayApril 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
WWE/Getty Images

On Tuesday, TKO Group Holdings announced that WWE’s WrestleMania XL extravaganza was the “most successful and highest-grossing event in company history.”

Tickets sold for the two-night event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were up 78% from 2023’s event, the previous record holder. The 40th installment of WrestleMania drew 145,298 people from all 50 states and 64 countries, WWE says. 

Further, viewership jumped 41 percent from 2023, what with The Rock‘s tag team victory with cousin Roman Reigns over Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes Saturday night; the appearance of superstars John Cena and The Undertaker; and even stars like the NFL’s Jason Kelce getting in the ring during the weekend’s festivities.

Ultimately, Rhodes beat Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Sunday, and the organization says the WWE’s YouTube channel saw more than 67 million views in 24 hours. Overall, the event attracted some 660 million views across social media, the press release said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%