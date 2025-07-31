AD
WWE star Hulk Hogan’s cause of death revealed

todayJuly 31, 2025

Former WWE wrestling star Hulk Hogan‘s cause of death has been revealed, one week after his death at age 71.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24 of acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to a copy of Hogan’s cremation report obtained by ABC News through the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

Hogan’s death was certified by his primary care physician. The report notes that the wrestling icon also had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Acute myocardial infarction is a result of the heart muscle not getting enough blood and is commonly caused by coronary artery disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After Hogan’s death, his wife, Sky Daily, wrote on social media that the former wrestling star had health complications, but did not specify further.

“He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time,” Daily wrote in a July 25 post. “This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Emergency officials in Hogan’s hometown of Clearwater, Florida, responded to a call for cardiac arrest just before 10 a.m. on July 24 and took Hogan to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

