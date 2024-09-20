AD
Mike FM Music News

Wyn Starks releases new single, “Happy Again”

todaySeptember 20, 2024

Curb Records

Wyn Starks has released his latest single, “Happy Again.”

The song, which arrived Friday, is the latest to be released from his upcoming sophomore album. That project is expected to drop in early 2025.

“Happy Again” is a ballad that covers themes like anxiety and having hope through hard times, and Wyn says that’s where he found inspiration for the song.

“Whether it’s due to loss, relationship struggles, or career issues, we’re all finding ourselves asking, ‘When will we be happy again?’” Wyn said in a press release.

“Happy Again” is the follow-up to Wyn’s single “Who I Am,” which was featured in Celine Dion‘s Prime Video documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

