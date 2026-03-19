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Mike FM Music News

Yacht Rock Detroit Festival announces smooth lineup for 2026 event 

todayMarch 19, 2026

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Yacht Rock Detroit 2026 (Courtesy Yacht Rock Detroit)

Get ready to sail the seas of smooth at the 2026 installment of the Yacht Rock Detroit Festival.

The two-day event is set for July 17-18 at Detroit’s Roostertail on the banks of the Detroit River. In addition to music, it’ll feature themed cocktails, a yacht rock costume contest, VIP lounges, nautical-themed photo ops, DJs and more.

The lineup includes Three Dog Night, Ambrosia and Pablo Cruise, as well as members of some popular yacht rock groups: Peter Beckett of “Baby Come Back” act Player; Elliott Lurie, the voice of Looking Glass’ “Brandy”; John Ford Coley of England Dan & John Ford Coley fame; and Water Egan, known for his hit “Magnet and Steel.”

The bill also includes Yacht Rock Revue, the popular band that performs the biggest yacht rock hits of the ’70s and early ’80s, as well as original songs.

Tickets are on sale now at yachtrockdetroit.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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