AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Yellowstone’ begins production on its final episodes

todayMay 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Roy Rochlin/WireImage via Getty Images

The Duttons have headed back to the ranch for one last rodeo.

Yellowstone has started production on its final episodes, Paramount Network announced on Monday. The series, which will return for the second half of its fifth and final season in November, is currently filming in Montana. This final part of Taylor Sheridan’s megahit series will be made up of six episodes.

The show, of course, follows the Dutton family, which controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. It covers the almost constant conflict the ranch faces with everything that it borders, including an expanding town, a Native American reservation and America’s first national park.

The first half of season 5 aired from November 2022 to January 2023. Production on this final installment was delayed due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%