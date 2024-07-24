AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Yellowstone geyser explosion sends visitors running

todayJuly 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Daniel Grill/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A geyser explosion in Yellowstone National Park sent dozens of visitors running Tuesday morning, officials said.

Videos taken of the event show the dramatic moment, with water and debris raining down over the park’s Biscuit Basin thermal area, about two miles from Old Faithful.

The geothermal explosion damaged the boardwalk, but did not cause any injuries, officials said.

The Biscuit Basin has been temporarily closed while geologists investigate the event.

Hydrothermal explosions are somewhat common in the area, occurring when underground water suddenly turns to steam.

Similar eruptions occurred at Biscuit Basin in 1959, 1991 and 2009.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%