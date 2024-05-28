‘Yellowstone’ sequel series reportedly lassos three key players

Reilly, Hauser – Paramount Network

While there’s no word yet if Paramount Network has Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer in the saddle as has been rumored, it seems Yellowstone fans could see three familiar faces for the in-development sequel series.

After the flagship show that spawned prequels 1883 and 1923 rides off into the sunset to close the book on Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton, show franchise creator Taylor Sheridan will take the Duttons through 1944 and, reportedly, a contemporary series, 2024.

While the latter was the project Pfeiffer and McConaughey were reportedly circling, Puck News says Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes — who respectively play fan favorites Beth Dutton, her husband Rip and her brother Kaycee — will be back in the saddle for the follow-up.

This seems to jibe with a recent interview Hauser gave, in which he talked about getting back to work on the second half of Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season, which was delayed by the strikes, and rumored static with Costner, who was splitting his time on the Paramount Network hit and his Western project Horizon: An American Saga.

Costner recently denied reports his Horizon shooting schedule held up work on the show before the strikes.

Hauser told Country Living, “I’m so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now.”

He continued, “We’ll see where that leads, but I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself and some of the other cast.”