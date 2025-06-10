AD
Rev Rock Report

Yes announces fall dates for The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series

todayJune 10, 2025

Courtesy of Yes

Yes is hitting the road this fall.

The progressive rockers — currently made up of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen — have announced dates for The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series. The tour will have them playing their 1971 album Fragile in its entirety, along with other classic hits.

The tour will also incorporate Yes’ iconic visuals, including Fragile’s cover, which was designed by Roger Dean, who also designed other Yes album covers and their logo. The band is set to perform in front of a video, which will show AI interpretations of Dean’s art.

The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series kicks off Oct. 1 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and wraps Nov. 16 in Reno, Nevada.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday at yesworld.com/live.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

