Entertainment News

Yes, chef! Fox ordering up two more seasons of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

todayMarch 26, 2024

Fox

Fox announced Tuesday that it is renewing Hell’s Kitchen for two more seasons. 

The hit show’s star and producer, hot-tempered chef Gordon Ramsay, commented, “As my very first show on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen holds a very special place in my heart.” He called it “incredibly gratifying to have it renewed for its 23rd and 24th seasons.”

Ramsay adds, “This show just keeps getting better and better, and … you can expect even bigger challenges, stronger talent and more intense competition in Hell’s Kitchen in the years to come.”

After nearly two decades in business with Ramsay, Allison Wallach, the head of the network’s unscripted programming, called Ramsay and his show “mainstays of American television” that helped make Fox “global television’s most powerful cooking brand.”

Hell’s Kitchen debuted on May 30, 2005. Its most recent premiere, for season 22, became the most-streamed season debut ever, according to the network.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

