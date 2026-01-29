Yes releases remastered single edit of ‘Ritual’ from ‘Tales from Topographic Oceans’

Cover of Yes’ ‘Tales from Topographic Oceans’ (Rhino)

Yes has released another track off their upcoming super-deluxe reissue of 1973’s Tales from Topographic Oceans.

The latest is the 2026 remastered single edit of the song “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil),” which is described in a press release as the culmination of the album’s “spiritual journey.”

Tales from Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition), dropping Feb. 6, will be released as a package of 12 CDs, two LPs and a Blu-ray. It includes a newly remastered version of the album, along with several new mixes by producer Steven Wilson, including a Dolby Atmos mix. It will also include rarities, and previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

The live recordings are from Yes shows that took place in 1973 and 1974, and include performances of the album’s four tracks, along with Yes favorites like “And You And I” and “Close to the Edge.”

Tales from Topographic Oceans, Yes’ sixth studio album, was the first to feature drummer Alan White, who had replaced Bill Bruford. Frontman Jon Anderson came up with the idea for the album after reading a footnote in Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda. The album, which featured four songs, each at least 18 minutes long, went to #1 in the U.K. and was a top-10 hit in the U.S.