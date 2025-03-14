AD
Entertainment News

You better ‘Believe’ it: ‘Ted Lasso’ is coming back for season 4

March 14, 2025

Courtesy AppleTV+

Break out the biscuits and the hot brown water, because football is life … and Ted Lasso is back.

The beloved Apple TV+ comedy will return for a fourth season, with Jason Sudeikis returning as Coach Ted Lasso. Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, is an executive producer for the new season, as is Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent. Goldstein will also be a writer on the new season. It’s not clear who else from the cast is returning.

Sudeikis said in a statement, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

The third season of the show, billed as the last one, saw Ted returning to Kansas to be with his son, while AFC Richmond owner Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham, sold 49% of the team to fans and Roy became the new coach. Also in the finale, Juno Temple‘s Keeley suggested to Rebecca that they start a women’s AFC Richmond team.

Ted Lasso‘s first two seasons won back-to-back Emmys for outstanding comedy series, while Sudeikis, Goldstein and Waddingham also won Emmys for their performances during the show’s run.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

