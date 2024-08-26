AD
You could win a trip to see Taylor Swift — if you’re willing to blog about it

todayAugust 26, 2024

TAS2024/Getty Images

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is heading back to North America in October, and you can win a chance to see her in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto or Vancouver — if you’re willing to be a music critic for a night.

TestCasinos.com, which bills itself as a website offering free advice about the best online destinations for sports betting and casino games, is running the giveaway. You’ll get two tickets to the show, plus a $500 hotel voucher, but you must score each of the song performances at the concert on a scale of one to 10.

The criteria for the scoring is as follows:

Energy and Engagement: How dynamic and energetic was the performance? Did it captivate the audience and keep everyone on their feet?

Vocal Quality: How well did Taylor deliver the vocals? Was the performance flawless and powerful?

Visuals and Stage Presence: How impressive were the stage design, lighting, and special effects? Did Taylor command the stage with her presence?

Audience Interaction: How well did Taylor engage with the audience during the performance? Did she create memorable moments through crowd participation or spontaneous interactions?

Emotional Impact: Did the performance evoke strong emotions? How deeply did it resonate with you and the audience?

The highest possible rating for each song would be 50/50. The winner, who must be 18 or older, will be determined by a random draw. If you win, your show ratings will appear on Test Casino’s blog section, which is separate from the gambling section. You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 6 to enter. Visit TestCasinos.org for full details and rules.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

