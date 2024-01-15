You go, Harry Styles! The ‘Mean Girls’ cameo that never was

Paramount Pictures

Harry Styles‘ last two movies had him front and center, but he could have had a tiny part in the new musical version of Mean Girls.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Samatha Jayne talked about keeping certain beloved elements of the original 2004 film. “There are certain iconic lines where we would joke that there would be riots in the streets if it wasn’t in there. Like ‘You go, Glen Coco!'” she explained. “Give the people what they want … But when we were like, ‘Who’s Glen Coco?…’”

Her co-director Arturo Perez Jr. chimed in, “Who can it be? I remember us going, could we ask, like Harry Styles?”

“We were like, ‘Harry Styles could be Glen Coco!'” Jayne added. “Then we were like, hold on, we love to break the fourth wall: What if we are all Glen Coco? So, after 20 years, we can all feel like Glen Coco.”

So ultimately, in the movie, the line is delivered directly to the camera, robbing fans of a Harry Styles cameo that probably would’ve been better than the one in — spoiler alert — Eternals.