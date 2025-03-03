AD
Mike FM Music News

You oughta know about Alanis Morissette’s new Las Vegas residency

todayMarch 3, 2025

Live Nation Las Vegas

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is heading to Sin City.

The Grammy-winning singer just announced Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She has eight performances scheduled, beginning Oct. 15 and running through Nov. 2.

Fan club presale tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. PT, with other presales starting March 5 at 10 a.m. PT.  

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 7 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/AlanisVegas

Alanis most recently performed at the FireAid benefit concerts at the end of January and is set to play multiple South American Lollapalooza festivals starting March 21 in Argentina. 

In May she plays the Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, and will be one of the artists participating in Brandi Carlile‘s Mothership Weekend destination festival in Miramar Beach, Florida, along with Sara Bareilles and Bonnie Raitt. In June and July, she tours Europe and the U.K.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

