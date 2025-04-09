AD
You put me on and said I was your favorite: Buy Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ cardigan now

todayApril 9, 2025

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has released 11 different styles of cardigans since 2020, themed around her albums folklore, evermore, Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department and the “Taylor’s Version” editions of Lover, 1989, Speak Now and Red. So hey, what’s one more?

For the next 72 hours or so you can purchase a Fearless (Taylor’s Version)-themed cardigan. It’s golden brown with dark stars embroidered on it, plus a small patch that says “Taylor Swift Fearless Taylor’s Version.” Colorwise, it matches the aesthetic of Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The $75 sweater will be available until April 12 at 11:59 a.m. ET or while supplies last.

The whole idea of the cardigans began with folklore, since the lead single from that album was “cardigan.” After wearing one in the video, she began selling replicas of it online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

