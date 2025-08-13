Young woman shot dead while walking child to bus stop in Louisville, suspect at large: Police

Louisville Metro Police Department

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — A young woman was struck and killed by gunfire while walking a child to a bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning, and authorities are now searching for the shooter.

The child who was with the woman wasn’t physically hurt, Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody earlier in the day in connection with the shooting, but authorities determined he was not a suspect and he’s been released, police said.

Authorities then released images of a person of interest and said they’re asking for the public’s help to identify him.

“We do have a description of a young black male dressed in a red hoodie and black sweatpants,” Humphrey said.

The shooting was in front of “very small children,” Humphrey said.

The children who witnessed the gunfire “are forever impacted by this,” Humphrey said, noting that counselors are being provided.

This marks the second shooting at a Louisville bus stop within one week. On Aug. 7 — Jefferson County’s first day of school — multiple shots were fired at a bus stop, police said. No one was hurt and a suspect was arrested, police said.

Officers had been positioned at the site of Wednesday’s shooting each morning since Aug. 7, Humphrey said, but “today happened to be the first morning that we did not have officers at this bus stop.”

“Kids should be able to go to school, go to the bus stop in the morning without any fear of gun violence, of having to run for their life in the morning,” Humphrey said. “It’s absolutely unacceptable that these types of incidents have happened now twice in the last week.”

ABC News’ Michael Pappano contributed to this report.