Your daily dose of Luke Bryan seems to be coming soon

Luke Bryan (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

Just like Fred Flintstone, Luke Bryan‘s face is now on a bottle of vitamins.

The new product makes its first appearance in a new social media video as someone tosses it to Luke as he’s pouring himself a cup of coffee on his tour bus.

“Farm Tour‑themed One A Day multivitamins?” he asks in the accompanying post, adding “Thanks @oneaday_us and @bayerus! Something special is coming your way later this year. Stay tuned y’all.”

Luke wrapped his 16th Farm Tour in September, playing the special dates in both spring and fall for the first time in 2025. Since 2009, the trek has raised enough money to send 90 kids from farming families to college.

Bayer’s been a Farm Tour sponsor for the past decade.

Next up for Luke is an annual event where he may need a multivitamin: The notoriously hard-partying Crash My Playa kicks off in Cancun Jan. 15.