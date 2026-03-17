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Buck Country Music News

Your first look at ‘Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool’

todayMarch 17, 2026

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Lainey Wilson (Disney/Robby Klein)

Unless you’re in Austin for the Tuesday premiere of Lainey Wilson’s Netflix documentary, you’ll have to wait more than a month to see it. 

But you can get a sneak peek at Keepin’ Country Cool on YouTube.

“I knew whenever I had written my first song that I loved how it made me feel when I was in the middle of writing a song, when I was coming up with the idea, feeling like ‘man, I created something from nothing, how cool is that?'” Lainey says in the clip, which takes you inside a writing session with Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson.

“And I knew that that feeling was so special that I couldn’t completely let it go,” she continues. “And I think that’s why I knew it was my calling.” 

It’s worth checking out the preview just to see the footage of a young Lainey playing a guitar that’s almost as big as she is. 

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool premieres April 22 on Netflix. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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