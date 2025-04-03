AD
Buck Country Music News

Your last chance to score tickets to Eric Church’s ‘Evangeline’ album shows

todayApril 3, 2025

If you’re hoping to snag tickets to one of Eric Church‘s Evangeline vs. The Machine shows in Nashville, you still have a shot.

Remaining tickets for the May 23 show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The May 24 concert sold out in 48 hours to members of Eric’s Church Choir. 

Both concerts will take place at The Pinnacle, the new venue that opened in the Nashville Yards at the end of February.

Eric’s Evangeline vs. The Machine album drops May 2.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

