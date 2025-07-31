AD
Buck Country Music News

Your one chance to hear solo Charles Kelley in concert

todayJuly 31, 2025

If you’re a fan of Charles Kelley‘s second solo album, you may only have one chance to hear him sing it live. 

“It’s time to bring this record to life,” he shared on his socials. “So excited to tell y’all we are taking Songs For A New Moon to the stage for a special one night only show.”

Charles’ solo concert will take place Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Nashville’s legendary Exit/In. Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public Friday at 10 a.m. CT. 

Songs for a New Moon follows 2016’s Grammy-nominated The Driver and already spawned a top-10 adult contemporary hit with “Can’t Lose You.” 

From here, it’s a busy rest of 2025 for Charles: he and his wife are expecting their second child before he reunites with Lady A for a new Christmas album and tour. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

