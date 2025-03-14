Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ 1974 live album, ‘Saturnight: Live from Tokyo’, getting first full US release

Cat-O-Log Records/UMe

Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ first-ever live album is finally getting a full U.S. release to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Saturnight: Live from Tokyo, recorded on June 22, 1974, at Sun Plaza Hall in Tokyo, was originally only released in Japan, but will now get its first full release in the U.S. on May 2. While it was made available in the U.S. as a limited-edition Record Store Day exclusive vinyl in November, it will now be released digitally and on CD, vinyl and limited-edition lava splatter vinyl.

The CD will include a 16-page booklet with lyrics, as well as notes from some of the people who were there, including bassist Bruce Lynch and Stevens’ 1974 tour manager, Carl Miller. The vinyl version will come in a gatefold sleeve with the same lyrics and notes.

The live album includes performances of songs like “Wild World,” “Oh Very Young,” “Where Do the Children Play,” “Lady D’Arbanville,” “Peace Train” and “Father & Son.” It also features the first live performance of Stevens’ rendition of Sam Cooke‘s “Another Saturday Night,” which would go on to become a top-10 hit.

And fans can now get a taste of that concert with the release of Stevens’ live performance of “King of Trees,” from the album Buddha and the Chocolate Box, which is available via digital outlets.

Saturnight: Live from Tokyo is available for preorder now.

And speaking of live performances … Yusuf/Cat Stevens has a big live show on the books for 2025. He’s set to open for Neil Young at his BST Hyde Park show in London on July 11. Van Morrison is also on the bill.