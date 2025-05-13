Yusuf/Cat Stevens to release memoir in October

Genesis Publications

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is ready to share his story.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced he will release his memoir, Cat On The Road To Findout, on Oct. 7.

According to the description, the book “is an extraordinary soul-baring journey through the triumphs, trials, and transcendental quest of one of music’s most enigmatic figures of our time,” adding it’s “a backstage pass to the mind of a man who has lived a thousand lives.”

The book will recount Stevens’ rise to fame thanks to songs like “Wild World,” “Father and Son,” “Peace Train” and “Morning Is Broken” and the release of albums like Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman, and Teaser and the Firecat. It will also cover his conversion to Islam, his humanitarian work and his later return to music.

In addition to his story, the book will include dozens of Stevens’ drawings, as well as archival imagery.

Cat On The Road to Findout is available for preorder now. Stevens is also planning to go on a book tour, although details have not been announced.