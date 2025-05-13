AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Yusuf/Cat Stevens to release memoir in October

todayMay 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Genesis Publications

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is ready to share his story.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced he will release his memoir, Cat On The Road To Findout, on Oct. 7.

According to the description, the book “is an extraordinary soul-baring journey through the triumphs, trials, and transcendental quest of one of music’s most enigmatic figures of our time,” adding it’s “a backstage pass to the mind of a man who has lived a thousand lives.”

The book will recount Stevens’ rise to fame thanks to songs like “Wild World,” “Father and Son,” “Peace Train” and “Morning Is Broken” and the release of albums like Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman, and Teaser and the Firecat. It will also cover his conversion to Islam, his humanitarian work and his later return to music.

In addition to his story, the book will include dozens of Stevens’ drawings, as well as archival imagery.

Cat On The Road to Findout is available for preorder now. Stevens is also planning to go on a book tour, although details have not been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%