Zac Brown Band extends Love & Fear run at Sphere Las Vegas

todayJuly 24, 2025

Sphere Las Vegas

Zac Brown Band is adding two more dates to their Love & Fear shows at Sphere Las Vegas due to demand.

They’ll now play Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, in addition to the previously announced December shows. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

The run shares its name with ZBB’s seventh album, Love & Fear, which comes out Dec. 5.  

On Monday, Zac and company surprised fans with a pop-up performance at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg joined them to play their collab on the album, “Let It Run.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

