Zac Brown Band’s getting you summer-ready with “Tie Up”

Zac Brown Band is set to release their new track, “Tie Up,” on March 22.

A press release teases the song as a “catchy summer anthem that transports listeners to dog days by the water with a fishing pole and good friends,” adding that it’s set to be “a soundtrack for summer.”

“There’s something in the water round here/ It’s more than just boats and beers/ It’s new friends, old songs, sunsets, and problems that disappear/ And it don’t matter where you’re from or who you know, just pull up slow/ You wanna tie up/ Put your feed in the water,” Zac Brown Band sings in a preview clip on Instagram.