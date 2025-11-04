Zac Brown teams with cruise line to design onboard music experiences

Zac Brown X Margaritaville at Sea onboard venue ‘Same Boat’ (Courtesy Margaritaville at Sea)

Zac Brown and the late Jimmy Buffett were friends, so it’s fitting that Zac has been tapped to help design onboard music experiences for the Margaritaville at Sea cruise line.

Zac’s first order of business was creating a new live music venue for the cruise line’s new flagship, the Beachcomber. The venue is called Same Boat, after the song Jimmy sang with Zac on the deluxe edition of Zac Brown Band‘s album The Comeback. Zac is involved with the music programming, artwork and the overall design of the venue.

“I knew I didn’t just want to design a room — I wanted to create an experience that truly captures the spirit of Margaritaville at Sea,” Zac says in a statement. “Designing Same Boat has been about bringing that easygoing energy that’s always guided my music to life.”

Zac says the details of the venue “reflect pieces of my own journey,” and the venue will be a place where you can “feel that incredible sense of freedom you only find at a show or out on the open water.”

Zac will also be involved in creating music experiences for the Beachcomber, and you can experience them firsthand thanks to a sweepstakes called the Fly & Float Ultimate Giveaway. You can win a spot on the inaugural Beachcomber sailing in January 2027, as well as a trip to see ZBB perform at Sphere Las Vegas in January 2026. You can register to win at audacy.com/margaritavilleatsea.