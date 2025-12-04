Zach Bryan adds dates to 2026 With Heaven On Tour

Zach Bryan With Heaven On Tour (AEG Presents)

Zach Bryan‘s 2026 tour is expanding.

The singer has added new dates to his With Heaven On Tour, which will support his new album, With Heaven on Top, due Jan. 9. The dates include April 3 and 4 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma; July 25 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon; and Sept. 21 and 22 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Earlier this year, Zach’s September show in Ann Arbor, Michigan, set a record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday at ZachBryan.com.