Zach Bryan thanks Bruce Springsteen for his contribution to new album

todayJuly 5, 2024

Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is featured on the song “Sandpaper,” on Zach Bryan’s new record, The Great American Bar Scene, and the country star took to social media to thank The Boss for his participation. 

“thank you for the day @springsteen,” he writes next to a picture of Springsteen holding a guitar. “thank you for your kind words thank you for letting me take this picture thank you for making my whole life a dream of a younger me a reason to believe.”

“Sandpaper” has similarities to Springsteen’s classic “I’m On Fire.” The pair first performed the tune together in concert back in March, when Springsteen flew from San Diego to join Bryan on stage at his concert at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. 

And Springsteen isn’t the only collaborator on Bryan’s album. John Mayer is on the track “Better Days,” and he showed his appreciation to Zach on social media.

“I always knew this song Zach wrote was special. I had no idea how beautiful, powerful and deep an album it would be a part of,” he wrote. “I’m stunned. I’m blessed to have been able to fulfill my dreams of making music. What I never saw coming: to be asked to play with an artist as deeply tapped in as @zachlanebryan is. Thank you for inviting me into your dream-coming-true.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

