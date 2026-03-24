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Buck Country Music News

Zach John King just needed to ‘Get to Drinkin” to have a hit

todayMarch 24, 2026

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Zach John King’s “Get to Drinkin'” (Sony)

Newcomer Zach John King is currently enjoying his very first hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Get to Drinkin’.” 

“The story behind ‘Get to Drinkin” is about a relationship that I had in the past that, after a few Jack & Cokes, I started to paint it with rose-colored glasses, started to act like it wasn’t my fault for letting things get so bad,” he says. “I think everybody feels that way at some point in a relationship.”

“It’s a song that covers a sad topic with really upbeat and fun music,” he adds.

While we wait for Zach’s debut album, he has some high-profile gigs on the horizon, heading out on tour with Morgan Wallen for a second year in a row on April 18. He will also open for Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Riley Green and Thomas Rhett. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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