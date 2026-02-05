AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Zach Top ‘Ain’t In It for [His] Health,’ and he’s got the Grammy to prove it

todayFebruary 5, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Zach Top (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

When Zach Top walked away with the best traditional country album trophy at Sunday’s Grammys, it was the fulfillment of the vision he’d had with the record’s title. 

“I wanna be making these records that people love for the next 40 years, hopefully,” he told ABC Audio at November’s CMA Awards. “My idea is it’s not gonna be a flash in the pan and that’s kind of, you know, a little bit of the mission statement of the title of that album, too, I Ain’t in It for My Health. It’s not a one-hit wonder thing, I’m around to stay.”

Next up, Zach gets back to the things he hasn’t been able to do since the release of Cold Beer & Country Music in April 2024.

“I haven’t hardly written the last two years just being so busy on the road,” he says, “so it’ll be fun to kind of start hopefully writing another pile of hits and be ready for a third record whenever that comes around.”

“We’ll be busy on the road again,” he adds, “getting our first taste of headlining a bunch of the bigger festivals. Not too many daylight sets for us anymore, so that’ll be kind of fun.”  

After a Thursday show in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zach sets out on a European tour Feb. 21.

His new radio single is “South of Sanity.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%