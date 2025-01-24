Zach Top recalls ‘people climbing in trees’ to see one of his Texas shows

Zach Top made quite a splash last year with his debut single, “Sounds Like the Radio.”

As Zach recalls, that song had raised its hand as an introductory single right from the get-go.

“I wrote that with my producer, Carson Chamberlain, and another buddy of mine, Wyatt McCubbin. We wrote that … like three years ago now. We all kind of, right when we did the work tape on it, we ended up looking around, being like, ‘Man, that might be a good first single for radio at some point,'” Zach tells ABC Audio. “Lo and behold, it turned out to be.”

“I think it’s just a great little introduction to what I do and what my music is like. If you like it, great. And if you don’t, I’m sorry. Probably won’t change up much,” he shares with a laugh.

While 2024 offered Zach several indelible moments, there’s one that really stood out for him.

“One of my favorites was we played a little county fair down in Fort Bend, Texas, just outside of Houston. And I think they were expecting [4,000] or 5,000 people to show up and we ended up having 20-something thousand there at the show,” Zach recalls.

“There [were] people climbing in trees to get to see the stage and all this kind of thing. It was crazy,” he adds. “That was a very fun night. [A] very memorable one.”

Zach’s currently approaching the top 15 of the country charts with his second single, “I Never Lie.”