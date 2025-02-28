AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Zach Top’s got ‘Things to Do’ with Billy Strings on new EP

todayFebruary 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Leo33

Zach Top‘s new EP, Me & Billy, with acclaimed bluegrass musician Billy Strings, is out now.

The three-track collection features new versions of “Bad Luck” and “Things to Do” — originally from Zach’s Cold Beer & Country Music album — as well as a cover of Ricky Skaggs‘ #1 from 1983, “Don’t Cheat in Our Hometown.”

“We had a lot of fun, traded back and forth some playing and whatnot,” Zach says of his collaboration with Strings. “It’s so fun to watch him play.”

“And I feel like he’s known so much for a player that it gets passed over sometimes how freaking good of a singer he is too,” Zach adds. “It was so fun to get to sing with him and him kind enough to come in on a couple of my songs and sing a second verse, sing a little harmony, do that kind of thing. It was a blast.”

The CMA New Artist of the Year nominee currently has a top ten hit with “I Never Lie.” He heads out on the Broken Branches Tour with Dierks Bentley in May. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%