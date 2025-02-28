Zach Top’s got ‘Things to Do’ with Billy Strings on new EP

Leo33

Zach Top‘s new EP, Me & Billy, with acclaimed bluegrass musician Billy Strings, is out now.

The three-track collection features new versions of “Bad Luck” and “Things to Do” — originally from Zach’s Cold Beer & Country Music album — as well as a cover of Ricky Skaggs‘ #1 from 1983, “Don’t Cheat in Our Hometown.”

“We had a lot of fun, traded back and forth some playing and whatnot,” Zach says of his collaboration with Strings. “It’s so fun to watch him play.”

“And I feel like he’s known so much for a player that it gets passed over sometimes how freaking good of a singer he is too,” Zach adds. “It was so fun to get to sing with him and him kind enough to come in on a couple of my songs and sing a second verse, sing a little harmony, do that kind of thing. It was a blast.”

The CMA New Artist of the Year nominee currently has a top ten hit with “I Never Lie.” He heads out on the Broken Branches Tour with Dierks Bentley in May.