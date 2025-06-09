AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Zach Top’s here for ‘Good Times & Tan Lines,’ but he ‘Ain’t in It for [His] Health’

todayJune 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Zach Top debuted his new radio single, “Good Times & Tan Lines,” Sunday at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on the closing night of CMA Fest 2025. 

It’s the first taste of his second album, Ain’t in It for My Health, which is set to arrive Aug. 29. 

Zach’s debut, Cold Beer & Country Music, featured his recent #1, “I Never Lie,” and was nominated for ACM album of the year. He also took home the new male artist trophy. 

This summer, he joins Dierks Bentley on his Broken Branches Tour. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%