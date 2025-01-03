Zendaya harbors ‘a little animosity’ over losing ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Zendaya is an Emmy-winning actress and a household name. She also was runner-up on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars.

The actress came in second place on the dancing competition show back in 2013, over a decade ago. In a recent W magazine cover story, her interviewer said she should have won the program. Zendaya seemed to agree.

“Listen, I’m still harboring a little animosity about that,” Zendaya said.

She competed on season 16 of the show with partner Val Chmerkovskiy when she was just 16 years old, saying it was tough to lose the competition at such a young age.

“I felt that loss. I was only 16 years old, and it was highly stressful,” Zendaya said. “Being on live television every week? It’s so scary.”

The actress also said she wished she’d embraced a more fun approach to the show.

“I took it very seriously, which, in retrospect, I wish I didn’t. I wish I’d enjoyed it a little bit more and just was like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ You know what I mean?” Zendaya said. “But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that.”